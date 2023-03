AROUND THE WEB Πεθαμένη «μίλησε» στην κηδεία της και «απάντησε» σε ερωτήσεις συγγενών

People try to touch the coffin of Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia after his funeral outside a church in Algeciras, in southern Spain, March 1, 2014. Paco de Lucia, the influential Spanish guitarist who vastly expanded the international audience for flamenco and merged it with other musical styles, died suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday evening in Mexico. REUTERS/Jon Nazca (SPAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY OBITUARY)