ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝ Ελβετία: Ο όγκος των παγετώνων μειώθηκε κατά 50% από το 1931

Mountain guide Christian Pletscher looks towards the Aletsch Glacier from the Jungfraufirn Glacier, Switzerland, August 28, 2015. One of Europe's biggest glaciers, the Great Aletsch coils 23 km (14 miles) through the Swiss Alps - and yet this mighty river of ice could almost vanish in the lifetimes of people born today because of climate change. The glacier, 900 metres (2,950 feet) thick at one point, has retreated about 3 km (1.9 miles) since 1870 and that pace is quickening. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse PICTURE 24 OF 31 FOR WIDER IMAGE STORY "EARTHPRINTS: ALETSCH GLACIER". SEARCH "EARTHPRINTS ALETSCH" FOR ALL IMAGES.